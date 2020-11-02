BidaskClub Lowers Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of LAUR opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Laureate Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

