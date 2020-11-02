Bitball Treasure Reaches One Day Volume of $107,079.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 112.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $148.36 million and $107,079.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for $329.69 or 0.02480683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.01052121 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00263427 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000166 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00021457 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

