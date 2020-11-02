Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $84.33 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003402 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Crex24, OKEx and Exrates. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $84.33 million and $713,127.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002796 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000554 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00027448 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin, Coinnest, Binance, BigONE, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Exrates, Indodax, CoinBene, Bithumb and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

