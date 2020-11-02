Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

BLKB opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

