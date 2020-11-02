BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Short Interest Up 29.6% in October

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 861,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BMC Stock by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 83.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 21.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $2,400,000.

NASDAQ BMCH opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. BMC Stock has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.68.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMCH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

