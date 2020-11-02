BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$117.50

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$92.80 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of C$87.57 and a 1-year high of C$132.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

