BMO Capital Markets Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $105.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

AEM stock opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

