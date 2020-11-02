Bock Peter De Purchases 15,000 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,438.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of INOV opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 271.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,245,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,969,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Inovalon by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 309,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 198,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Inovalon by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

