Bock Peter De Purchases 15,000 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Bock Peter De bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,438.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of INOV opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 271.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,245,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,969,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Inovalon by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 309,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 198,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Inovalon by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,621,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
