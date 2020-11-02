Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Reduced by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,993,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,182,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,782,000 after purchasing an additional 451,799 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,172,000 after purchasing an additional 411,024 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 153,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 143,168 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 184,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $78.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

