Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.60-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.986-8.136 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60-3.75 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $78.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.