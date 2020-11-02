Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,223,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,227 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $386,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,295.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

NYSE BSX opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

