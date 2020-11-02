Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 38,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $1,537,100.00. Insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

