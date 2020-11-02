Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issues Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

BHR opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.57.

Several research analysts have commented on BHR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

