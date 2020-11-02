Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Position Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 43.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,070 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,428,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.14.

BFAM opened at $158.05 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. Insiders sold 25,889 shares of company stock worth $3,497,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

