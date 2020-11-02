Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $158.05 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.12.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 134,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,635,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.