Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.14.
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $158.05 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.12.
In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $853,556.02. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,574.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 134,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,635,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
