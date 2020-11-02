Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. OTR Global raised Brinker International to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.85.

Shares of EAT opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $116,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at $734,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $113,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

