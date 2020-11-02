Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.33-5.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.57-4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.33-5.53 EPS.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $137.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $146.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total value of $1,080,074.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,106,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

