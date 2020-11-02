Brokerages Set Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Target Price at $47.75

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Astec Industries by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Astec Industries by 206.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at $171,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

