Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) PT at $31.50

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE BBL opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 251.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

