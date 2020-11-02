Brokerages Set Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

