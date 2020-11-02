Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $34.58

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 366,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $2,831,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

