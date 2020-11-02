Brokerages Set Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Target Price at $123.77

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

IPHI opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $143.64.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $1,144,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,719.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total value of $592,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,509 shares of company stock worth $8,825,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inphi in the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inphi by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Inphi by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

