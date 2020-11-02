Brokerages Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $41.29

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

KBH stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.54 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $933,982.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,137,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,414 shares of company stock worth $8,439,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in KB Home by 119.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in KB Home by 5,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

