Brokerages Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Target Price at $53.50

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of KIDS opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.31. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $55.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.77.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 million. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 45.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1,625.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

