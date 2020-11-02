Brokerages Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT at $44.25

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $509.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

