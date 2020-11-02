Brokerages Set ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target at $71.83

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

SWAV stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 33,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,666,483.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $71,514.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,358.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900,013 shares of company stock valued at $53,486,380 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. AXA purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,434,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.