Brokerages Set Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) PT at $41.56

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 399.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 19.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 16.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

TCO opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -0.07.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

