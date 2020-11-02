Brokerages Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) PT at $20.29

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

GPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Gap from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gap in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 45,000.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 190.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Gap by 2,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in The Gap by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

