Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BBU opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,812.

BBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

