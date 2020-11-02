Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $756.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

