Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after buying an additional 405,254 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after buying an additional 2,326,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,085,000 after buying an additional 146,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,139,000 after buying an additional 837,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,295,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,774,946 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS opened at $109.37 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.