Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMYT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.
AMYT opened at $12.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.44 million and a PE ratio of -14.94. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46.
About Amryt Pharma
There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.
