CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 23.4% in October

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.68. CannaPharmaRX has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc acquires and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

