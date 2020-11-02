Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CNTMF stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.74.
Cansortium Company Profile
