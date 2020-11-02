Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 47,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total transaction of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,579 shares of company stock worth $6,305,315 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $73.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

