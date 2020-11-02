Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$233.64.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$218.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$236.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.24.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$196.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.