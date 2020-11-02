Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$225.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$233.64.
Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$218.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.56. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$236.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$204.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.24.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.