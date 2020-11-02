Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $1,857,360.00 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CAT opened at $157.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

