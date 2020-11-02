Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after buying an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,219,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

NYSE:CAT opened at $157.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

