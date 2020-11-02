CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Increased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,787 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,259 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,809,000 after acquiring an additional 65,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CBRE Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,141,000 after acquiring an additional 385,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,886,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 388.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,535,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,076 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $50.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

