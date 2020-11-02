Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ CBMG opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBMG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 64,478 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

