Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

CVCY stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $161.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Karen Musson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $60,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 4,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $48,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $88,342.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

