Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.33.

CERN opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

