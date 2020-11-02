CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Posts Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94, Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 29.17%.

Shares of CFBK opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFBK shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.