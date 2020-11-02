Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.3 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

CGIFF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

