Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $69.50 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.48.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.