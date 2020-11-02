China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,153,100 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 22,638,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 591.2 days.

China Merchants Bank stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

About China Merchants Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

