Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,240,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,201.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,279.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,118.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,075.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

