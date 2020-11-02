Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

NYSE CB opened at $129.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

