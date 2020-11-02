Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

