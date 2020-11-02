CIBC Trims Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Target Price to C$18.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

ADN stock opened at C$15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.14. The company has a market cap of $254.48 million and a PE ratio of 37.01. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of C$11.11 and a 12-month high of C$18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

